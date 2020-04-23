Into the Labyrinth

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

“as if a spell were cast… the world around us was changed.” – audience member

Music by Marais, Clérambault, Couperin and Biber animates Aesop’s Fables and provides a soundtrack for the Countess D’Aulnoy’s 17th-Century feminist fairy tale The White Cat. This multi-media performance combining Baroque music with live puppetry and gorgeous visuals will evoke the experience of visiting Louis XIV’s famous labyrinth at Versailles (where a series life-like fountains embodied Aesop’s fables) and invites us to enter imaginations of the conteuses (the female authors of fairy tales).

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
2163028404
please enable javascript to view
