Into the Labyrinth

“as if a spell were cast… the world around us was changed.” – audience member

Music by Marais, Clérambault, Couperin and Biber animates Aesop’s Fables and provides a soundtrack for the Countess D’Aulnoy’s 17th-Century feminist fairy tale The White Cat. This multi-media performance combining Baroque music with live puppetry and gorgeous visuals will evoke the experience of visiting Louis XIV’s famous labyrinth at Versailles (where a series life-like fountains embodied Aesop’s fables) and invites us to enter imaginations of the conteuses (the female authors of fairy tales).