Ladies in the Lab: Planetary Poetry

Learn about groundbreaking women in science and STEAM careers as you tinker and experiment in the First Ladies Laboratory. Students will build critical thinking and problem solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century.

This class is best for ages 9-12. Cost: $5 per participating child.

Celebrate Earth Day with some planetary poetry and citizen science. We’ll explore teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and her mission to combat climate change as we create Earth inspired poetry and seed bombs.