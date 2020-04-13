Ladies in the Lab: Planetary Poetry

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Learn about groundbreaking women in science and STEAM careers as you tinker and experiment in the First Ladies Laboratory. Students will build critical thinking and problem solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century.

This class is best for ages 9-12. Cost: $5 per participating child.

Celebrate Earth Day with some planetary poetry and citizen science. We’ll explore teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and her mission to combat climate change as we create Earth inspired poetry and seed bombs.

Info

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
Kids & Family
4407173753
please enable javascript to view
