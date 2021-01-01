Ladies in the Lab: STEAM Activity Kit

Learn about groundbreaking women in science and STEAM careers as you tinker and experiment in the First Ladies Laboratory at home!

Students will build critical thinking and problem solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century. Each box will contain supplies for a fun at home activity inspired by a groundbreaking woman in science as well as a link to a video with stories and instructions.

This box is best for ages 8-12. Cost: $15 per participating child.

Participants will receive a box in the mail as well as a link to related videos.

January: Daring to Dig

Learn about Sue Hendrickson and other women who rock as go on a virtual dinosaur dig together, embarking on an at home excavation to create our own fossils.

Kits available January 1 - 31, 2021