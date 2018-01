1/11-1/21 “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

This play is not suitable for children.

Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $22.

For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.