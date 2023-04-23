Laffin' School (Presented by Orrville Community Theater Rising Stars)

Orrville Community Theater’s Rising Stars will be back on stage for the hilarious “Laffin’ School”. The director, Tara Martens, says “This is a charming and witty play about a group of very clever school kids who are doing all they can to scare off any teacher who enters into their Little Red Schoolhouse.”

Our Rising Stars (children ages 6-18) will present this play on April 21 & 22 at 7pm and April 23, 2023 at 2:30pm. Tickets will be available on our website (https://orrvillecommunitytheater.org/events/) and Event Brite. This play, filled with jokes and lots of laughs, will be held at Christ United Church of Christ (301 N Main St. Orrville OH 44667) and you won’t want to miss it. The children have been working hard and are so excited to see a full audience for each show.

Jokes! Jokes! Jokes! It’s the classic situation. A young substitute teacher, Miss Quackenbush, turns up at the Little Red Schoolhouse and finds her class is comprised of the dumbest (and funniest) pupils found anywhere. The previous teacher had a nervous breakdown. No wonder! With things like mice in lunch boxes and a student with the measles, anything more will drive you crazy! Unless the likable but dim-bulbed pupils can pass a simple exam, they won’t advance to the next grade. Find out why the pupils don’t want to be “promoted” and why Miss Quackenbush has to find some way to get rid of them!

Produced by special arrangement with PIONEER DRAMA SERVICE, INC. of Englewood, CO

Orrville Community Theater is a small, non-profit, community theater.

