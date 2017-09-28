This annual event takes visitors on a tour of the historic village of Zoar, telling about the history of Zoar and recounting tales of the resident spirits who apparently never left. Reservations are required. Zoar Hotel, 187 Main St., Zoar. $18. 9 p.m. www.haunted-ohio.com.
Lantern Tours of the Ghosts of Zoar
Zoar Hotel 187 Main St., Village of Zoar, Ohio
