Late Bloomers

Hike portions of Chuckery Trail in search of the Miami mist and large-flowered bellwort wildflowers. Other wildflowers are a bonus. Parts of this hike are hilly and strenuous. Meet at the second lot closest to the river. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org