Laura Story in Concert

to Google Calendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Story has built a life—and a career—around submission to her calling. She’s led worship at Atlanta’s Perimeter Church for the past 12 years. Since the release of her solo debut in 2008, Story has amassed a GRAMMY® Award, a Billboard Music Award, multiple GMA Dove Awards and an RIAA Gold certification for her massive No. 1 hit “Blessings.” In addition, she’s also the author of two books, including the latest “When God Doesn’t Fix It – Lessons You Never Wanted to Learn, Truths You Can’t Live Without.”

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Laura Story in Concert - 2019-10-24 19:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

July 22, 2019

Tuesday

July 23, 2019

Wednesday

July 24, 2019

Thursday

July 25, 2019

Friday

July 26, 2019

Saturday

July 27, 2019

Sunday

July 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail