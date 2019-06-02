Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands

Grammy Award-winning musician Lewis is internationally renowned as a singer, songwriter, fiddler, bandleader, producer and educator. Her latest album, “The Hazel and Alice Sessions,” was nominated for a best bluegrass recording Grammy in 2017. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org