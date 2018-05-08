Law Week Movie: Marshall

Join the Akron Bar Association, the Akron Municipal Court and the Akron-Summit County Public Library for a special showing of the film, Marshall, in honor of Law Week! The event is free and reservations are requested. Please visit www.akronbar.org/events or email nhagy@akronohio.gov to reserve your free spot. Those attending the movie will be eligible for free parking in the High/Market deck in Downtown Akron and we will distribute the parking passes at the event.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the library's Auditorium.