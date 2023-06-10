Layers of Life Workshop

Collage Mixed Media Workshop "Layers of Life"

Led by: Jenna Savago, LPCC, ATR

Learn the art of collaging techniques to create a unique image. You will be guided through incorporating various art supplies and mediums to make a piece of art. Engage in the practice of mindfulness during the process to create something fun and/or meaningful.

All supplies included to make collage. You are welcome to bring any personal/unique items you would like to incorporate.

Limited spaces available.

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*