LEE MILLER MATSOS DEBUT EP RELEASE SHOW WITH AKRONAUTS AND WONDERHEAD

Doors: 7:00pm / Showtime: 7:30pm

Ticket options: $10 Presale (+$2 Surcharge Online) or $15 at the door.

*All ticket options are General Admission Seating*.

Age Requirement: There is a $5 surcharge for anyone under the age of 21 to be paid at the door.

Lee Miller Matsos

Lee Miller Matsos is an opera and musical theater performer turned pop artist. His ethereal and emotional musical style is influenced by U2, Coldplay, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, and others. His expressive flair is a product of his extensive theatrical background. As a lyricist, Lee uniquely expresses the evolving, non-linear journey from grief, pain and brokenness to hope, healing and restoration.

Metamorphosis Part I, to be released Sept. 8 on all streaming platforms and online stores, is the first installment of Lee's debut studio album. Lee has previously released 3 singles from the upcoming Metamorphosis album: The Only One, Life Force Lullaby, and Who Are They To Stop Love?, the single from his recent crowdfunding campaign and collaboration with Plaid Dog Recording in Waltham, MA.

Akronauts

The Akronauts formed in March of 2019.

Ryan plays a Gibson Les Paul and a G&L Legacy. He was in several bands with Dave including Size 13, Mabry and Mayors of Mulberry. Ryan was in Banned From The Moon with Joe. Ryan worked for many years as a structural engineer. Ryan is a classic Star Wars fan and he thinks the that new sequels are garbage. Ryan’s favorite concert ever was Jane’s Addiction in 1989.

Dave & Joe met in kindergarten but were not in a band together until 2019. Dave was a meat cutter for many years. Dave was in bands such as Size 13, Mayors of Mulberry, Connor O’brien, Hollow Rogues, Mabry, and Rusty Soul Band. Dave enjoys riding BMX bikes and has a basement overflowing with Funko Pops. Dave’s favorite cereal is Fruit Loops and often has them on stage. Dave can’t stand the band KISS, and will fly into a rage if he hears any song by them.

Joe was in a band called The Gypsy Hunters and He was in choir in middle school and high school. Joe is a graphic designer and designs all of Akronauts graphics and created this website. Joe used to skateboard a lot but now he’s just a chicken. He rides his bike all the time now, so that’s cool.

Neal was in Banned From The Moon with Joe, and was in Trunk Ride for a while and In A Rut. Neal is from the Canton area and has played the old Buzzbin many times. Neal is great with dogs and doesn't mind sleeping in his car. This guy doesn't run from a fight either. I recommend being nice to Neal.

Wonderhead

Born from the collective passion of four young, unique artists, Wonderhead strives to bring you their own vision of rock and roll. The spirit of classic music lives in their expression, imbuing every note with a timeless authenticity that's sure to make you smile.