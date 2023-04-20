Legacy Five has enjoyed more success in their short career than many groups experience in decades. In their first ten years, Singing News magazine, Southern Gospel music’s leading fan and trade publication, has nominated Legacy Five for 75 Singing News fan awards. They have also had 2 Dove Award nominations.
Legacy Five Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
