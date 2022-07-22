Legacy Five Dinner Concert

Legacy Five has enjoyed more success in their short career than many groups experience in decades. In their first ten years, Singing News magazine, Southern Gospel music’s leading fan and trade publication, has nominated Legacy Five for 75 Singing News fan awards. They have also had 2 Dove Award nominations. Experience the warm atmosphere and delicious food Hartville Kitchen has to offer while enjoying a great concert or show! Get up close and personal with some of the biggest entertainers around. Bring your family to Hartville to celebrate traditions and create new memories. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to our ticket office at 330-877-9353.