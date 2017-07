× Expand Picasa

Learn how animals, from insects to carnivores, depend on plants for survival. This program is recommended for children ages 3 and older. Dress to get messy. Registration is required. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-Noon. Free. www.summitmetroparks.org.