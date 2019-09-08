Lichen Those Mossy Ledges

Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087

Join a naturalist to discover what makes up the “living skin” covering the rocks along the ledges. Learn how a mushroom and algae took a “lichen” to one another, along with the geology of the ledges. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Liberty Park Nature Center - Twinsburg Ledges Area 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087 View Map
