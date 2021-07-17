Life Drawing Workshop

Artists 18 and older can learn the basics of figure drawing with a live model at this workshop led by international painter George Kozmon. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $40 members, $50 nonmembers. massillonmuseum.org
