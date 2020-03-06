Life Could Be a Dream

By Roger Bean

Directed by Dave Stebbins

SH-BOOM! Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest. Trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys. Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, and along comes handsome heartthrob Skip to send the whole situation spinning. Filled with ’60s hits, Life Could Be a Dream will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering!

Performance Dates:

Show: 3/6, 3/7, 3/13, 3/14, 3/20, 3/21 @ 8:00 pm

Matinees: 3/8, 3/15 @ 2:30 pm

Admission: $15 for all seats (There will be a $1 fee per online ticket purchase).

Tickets available at the door (cash only). Call 234-206-0128 to make a reservation.

Info

Stow Players Inc 5238 Young Road, Stow, Ohio 44224 View Map
Theater & Dance
