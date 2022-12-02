Light The BLVD ft. Missile Toe, Rubber City Ukes, Santa & More!

Kenmore Blvd. (Between 13th & 16th Streets) Kenmore Blvd. , Akron, Ohio 44314

Kick off the holiday season Friday, Dec. 2 as we Light the BLVD from 13th to 16th St. in multi-colored beauty.

From 6-8 p.m., visit your favorite shops to stock on holiday sale items. While you're at it, vote for your favorite decorated storefront.

Kids, get your picture with Santa at SRINA Tea House & Cafe, and warm up with cookies, hot cocoa and free skateboarding at First Glance Skatepark.

The night's live music lineup will include:

6 p.m. Ben White acoustic

First Glance Skatepark, 943 Kenmore Blvd.

7 p.m. Rubber City Ukes singalong

Buzzbin Art & Music Shop, 952 Kenmore Blvd.

9 p.m. Missile Toe

Buzzbin Art & Music Shop, 952 Kenmore Blvd.

More details will be announced as they become available.

Light the BLVD is made possible by Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance and the organizations and businesses of Kenmore Boulevard. For more information or to support these events, visit www.betterkenmore.org/events.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
3302854970
