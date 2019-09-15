Light the Night

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it's all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission.

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
