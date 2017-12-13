Lightwire Theatre presents A Very Electric Christmas

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance with the music of timeless holiday hits, this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope creates a truly one-of-a-kind, inspired and exhilarating holiday experience that will be a treasured memory for years to come. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $$20-$55. akroncivic.com

