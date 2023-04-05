Little Art Show Kickoff: Registration and Supply Pick up at Green Branch

Short description: Calling all adults! Participate in our Little Art Show and share your talent. Stop by to register, discuss details, and pick up supplies in person Wednesday, April 5, 3-8 pm, while supplies last.

Description: Display your artistic talents in our Little Art Show! So many talented people live in our community.

We would love to showcase your talent in our Little Art Show at the following locations: Ellet, Firestone Park, Goodyear, Green, Highland Square, Kenmore, Maple Valley, Mogadore, Nordonia Hills, Northwest Akron, Norton, Odom Boulevard, Portage Lakes, and Richfield.

If you are unable to attend the in-person registration supply pickup event, call 330-896-9074 to register and reserve your supplies while they last through April 19. You will receive a 3" x 3" canvas, paints, and a brush, plus some prompts for creative inspiration related to our theme, “Spring Flowers”. Supplies are limited to 40 registrants per branch.

Details for submission:

Participants must be 18 or older.

Create a piece of art using the supplies provided. You may also use supplies you have at home, but must use the 3" x 3" canvas.

Do not use any canvas except for the one provided.

Do not frame your canvas.

Please use the theme "spring flowers" for your subject matter. Please keep your paintings family-friendly.

Please note the correct orientation of the art by placing an arrow on the back of your canvas, noting the side that should be pointing up.

Return finished artwork by May 3, close of business. Return your art to the branch location where you picked up your supplies.

Art will be on display at each branch from May 3-31. If you wish to keep your artwork, please pick up by Saturday, June 10, 2023.

By submitting your art, you are giving permission to Akron-Summit County Public Library to display, photograph, and promote it.

One set of supplies per person; You may only participate at one location.

Participants who submit their art for the exhibit will be entered into a prize drawing (one at each participating branch location). Drawings will occur by June 2.

The library reserves the right not to display paintings that could be considered offensive or inappropriate.