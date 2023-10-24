🎹 Live Jazz with Blue Fiasco at Missing Mountain Brewing Company!

Blue Fiasco makes their debut appearance at Missing Mountain Brewing Company at 2811 Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls. Listen as the quintet comes up with fresh jazz reinterpretations of classic rock hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, from The Police, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Billy Joel, James Ingram and more.

Missing Mountain Brewing Company has award-winning beer on tap and full menu. The kitchen is open until 8:30. No cover charge. For more information on this event call them at (234) 706-2212.