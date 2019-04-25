Live Nation presents Tesla Shock USA Tour

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Over the course of their 30-plus-year career, the critically-acclaimed, iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet has sold more than 25 million albums and performed to sold-out crowds around the world. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $48-$85. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
