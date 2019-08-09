Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop

to Google Calendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00

Uncommon Art 178 1/2 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236

Living Art: Become part of the art during at the August 9 Gallery Hop

At the Hudson Gallery Hop on Friday, August 9th, 5:30-8:30pm, you can become part of the art as the galleries offer Living Art, bringing art to life using real people. Enjoy hands-on activities or come dressed as your own favorite artist or artwork.

Participating locations are Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios, The Red Twig and Standing Rock Gallery.

Along with Living Art activities, the galleries will feature guest artists. Light refreshments will be served.

The Gallery Hop is Hudson’s spin on an art walk. The Hudson Gallery Hop is designed to promote the arts in Hudson and encourage creativity in all.

Info

Uncommon Art 178 1/2 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events
234-284-9019
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop - 2019-08-09 17:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Tuesday

August 6, 2019

Wednesday

August 7, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail