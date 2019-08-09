Living Art At The Hudson Gallery Hop

Living Art: Become part of the art during at the August 9 Gallery Hop

At the Hudson Gallery Hop on Friday, August 9th, 5:30-8:30pm, you can become part of the art as the galleries offer Living Art, bringing art to life using real people. Enjoy hands-on activities or come dressed as your own favorite artist or artwork.

Participating locations are Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios, The Red Twig and Standing Rock Gallery.

Along with Living Art activities, the galleries will feature guest artists. Light refreshments will be served.

The Gallery Hop is Hudson’s spin on an art walk. The Hudson Gallery Hop is designed to promote the arts in Hudson and encourage creativity in all.