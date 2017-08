× Expand Alona Kraft

Befriend a farmer and eat locally as summer’s bounty is at its peak. Discuss the local food movement, what it means to be a “locavore” and how to support farmers close to home. Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Pavilion, 1501 Sand Run Pkwy., Akron. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. www.summitmetroparks.org.