Lonnie Jay Freeman Tribute to the King - Elvis Tribute Matinee

to

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Lonnie Jay Freeman is a nationally recognized Elvis Tribute Artist and performs songs from all eras of Elvis’s career. Lonnie Jay captures each audience as he interacts with them while performing as Elvis during the early years of his career on stage and in the movies. Lonnie Jay also performs as Elvis in the iconic electrifying 1968 comeback special and of course the powerful Las Vegas jumpsuits years of the 70’s.

Lonnie Jay has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years and looks forward to the opportunity to meet you after his shows!

Info

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lonnie Jay Freeman Tribute to the King - Elvis Tribute Matinee - 2023-07-06 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lonnie Jay Freeman Tribute to the King - Elvis Tribute Matinee - 2023-07-06 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lonnie Jay Freeman Tribute to the King - Elvis Tribute Matinee - 2023-07-06 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lonnie Jay Freeman Tribute to the King - Elvis Tribute Matinee - 2023-07-06 13:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Tuesday

January 3, 2023

Wednesday

January 4, 2023

Thursday

January 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required