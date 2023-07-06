Lonnie Jay Freeman Tribute to the King - Elvis Tribute Matinee

Lonnie Jay Freeman is a nationally recognized Elvis Tribute Artist and performs songs from all eras of Elvis’s career. Lonnie Jay captures each audience as he interacts with them while performing as Elvis during the early years of his career on stage and in the movies. Lonnie Jay also performs as Elvis in the iconic electrifying 1968 comeback special and of course the powerful Las Vegas jumpsuits years of the 70’s.

Lonnie Jay has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years and looks forward to the opportunity to meet you after his shows!