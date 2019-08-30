Los Lobos

Google Calendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

This East L.A. barrio band draws gracefully from rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican music. One of the most acclaimed American bands of the 1980s and ‘90s, Los Lobos were seasoned musical veterans with nearly 15 years of experience under their belts when they scored their first hit in 1987 with a cover of Richie Valens’ “La Bamba.” The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $45-$55. uakron.edu

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Google Calendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Los Lobos - 2019-08-30 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Thursday

August 22, 2019

Friday

August 23, 2019

Saturday

August 24, 2019

Sunday

August 25, 2019

Monday

August 26, 2019

Tuesday

August 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail