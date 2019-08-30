This East L.A. barrio band draws gracefully from rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican music. One of the most acclaimed American bands of the 1980s and ‘90s, Los Lobos were seasoned musical veterans with nearly 15 years of experience under their belts when they scored their first hit in 1987 with a cover of Richie Valens’ “La Bamba.” The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $45-$55. uakron.edu