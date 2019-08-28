"Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Exhibit at KSU Alumni Show

"Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" by Author Michele Makros on Exhibit as a Work of Art at the 50th Anniversary KSU Alumni Show

Michele Makros - author of "Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" - has done more than traditional writing with the recent release of ISBN 9781524689841. The book has qualified as an art exhibit at the grand opening of the new Taylor Hall Gallery at Kent State University! Michele Makros Weitzel, a 1977 KSU graduate with a BFA degree in graphic design, refused to succumb to the traditional page publishing method of justified type with 20 pictures tipped into the middle of the volume at bindery. Instead, she designed and produced an engaging wrap-around layout that juxtaposes 860 visuals directly into the story as it is being told.

COME AND SEE!