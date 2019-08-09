"Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Presentation with Local Author Michele Makros

Fairlawn City Garden Club will host author Michele Makros for a presentation of her book 'Love Letters from the Marine Wolf.'

Told from the perspective of Sergeant Michael Makros Jr. and others, 'Love Letters from the Marine Wolf: A US Hospital and Transport Ship, an Army Medic Afloat, and a War Bride in World War II' offers a biography of the World War II hospital and troop transport ship USAT Marine Wolf.

“Although ‘Love Letters from the Marine Wolf’ is a World War II genre book, it is written as a feel-good story that will remain relevant any place and any time in a world on a quest to find a way to get along with one another,” Makros says, adding that she hopes readers will learn, “Life is not about what lies in store for us. Life is about what we bring to it.”

This event is open to the public.

“Love Letters from the Marine Wolf”

By Michele Makros

ISBN 9781524689841 | Softcover

ISBN 9781524689858 | E-Book

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

More information about the book is available at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Book/Love-Letters-from-the-Marine-Wolf-160147954650870.