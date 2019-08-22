Local author Michele Makros will be a part of this month’s World War II, Korean Vietnam Wars Roundtable where she will present her debut narrative nonfiction book, “Love Letters from the Marine Wolf.” Makros will give a three-minute introduction of the book at the beginning of the roundtable and will be available for discussion after the meeting adjourns. “Love Letters from the Marine Wolf” shares the historical perspectives and stories of her father, Sergeant Michael Makros Jr., and his USAT Marine Wolf shipmates serving in Army Transportation Command 9222 TSU TC.
"Love Letters from the Marine Wolf" Book Presentation at the World War II, Korean Vietnam Wars Roundtable
Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
