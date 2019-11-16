For Immediate Release:

The Second Floor Gallery at Garth Andrew Company in Bath, Ohio

Art Reception: The works of Barbara Rosene and George Roush entitled, “Love Over Rules” November 16th, 2019 at 7 pm.

Curated by George Roush, long time Bath resident and acclaimed abstract painter.

Address: 1969 N Cleveland Massillon Rd, Bath, OH 44210

For Barbara Rosene, who splits her time between Ohio and New York City, “Love Over Rules” means SELF love over rules, and her work expresses the sentiment of surviving and flourishing, as the “rules” of life come to mean less and less and authentic expression and love come to mean more. She has shown in Tokyo at Hiromart Gallery, at XContemporary with Art Basil Miami, and in Lake Como Italy at Villa Fiori. For 20 years she has been a recording and touring vocalist, but has always painted, and is now spending more time at her studio in Richfield, Ohio.

George Roush’s contemporary abstract paintings represent some of the finest in the country. His paintings speak for themselves. However, when he does speak to you about his experiences and journey, you can't help to appreciate his fine art even more. Roush is a native of Akron, Ohio, but has lived in NYC and has shown all over the world. George ascribes his work to the "Anti-Style" school. He finds his ideas for a particular work from subconscious messages that tend to work their way to the surface, and he translates this mental driftwood in the manner in which it presents itself, this method enables him to be as honest as possible about translation and execution.

Please join the artists for a showing of their work.