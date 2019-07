With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multiplatinum plaques, including the 4 million-selling “Get Lucky,” and a trio of double-platinum releases from their self-titled 1980 debut. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $40-$60. livenation.com