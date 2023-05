Lucky Rabbit: An Asian American and Pacific Islander Variety Show

Welcome to Akron's First AAPI Variety Show during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heratige Month!

We are celebrating local Ohio Entertainers at Musica in Downtown Akron.

Doors at 7pm

Show at 8pm

Tickets 15 presale/20 at Door

AAPI Performers:

Ruby Rabbit- Host and Variety Circus Act

Maja Jera- Drag

Lichee- Drag

Rachel- Filipino Dance

Empress Dupree- Drag

Pinak Patel- Comedy

Mj Chameli- Burlesque

Merang Raindrop- Drag

Libations by Baxter's Speakeasy

Food and Craft Vendors