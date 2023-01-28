Lunar New Year Celebration

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Tags

BOTC Vote Now

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

January 26, 2023

Friday

January 27, 2023

Saturday

January 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required