Lunchtime Yoga at the Massillon Museum

Lunchtime Yoga takes place at MassMu each Friday from 12:30-1:15pm. Join certified yoga instructors for a relaxing yoga session on the MassMu lawn. Rain/cold location is inside the Museum. Relax and refocus as you are guided through your practice.

Students must bring their own mats and it is recommended that they bring their own props. This class is beginner friendly. All ages and levels are welcome. Masks are required to be worn at all times during Lunchtime Yoga. The cost is $6 per class or $15 per 3-class bundle. Register upon arrival at the Museum!