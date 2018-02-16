Lyceum lecture – Brian Redmond: Before Moses Cleaveland – The Archaeology of Native Americans in the Cuyahoga Valley and Northeast Ohio

The written record of Native Americans in Northeast Ohio goes back no more than 300 years, yet we now know, thanks to the work of archaeologists, that more than 500 generations of their ancestors inhabited this region. The stone tools, pottery, food remains, and earthworks they left behind provide abundant evidence of their enduring presence, and one important center of this research has been the Cuyahoga River Valley. In this presentation, Dr. Brian Redmond will describe what archaeologists have learned in order to trace the ancient history of these native inhabitants, from the first migrations into the area at the end of the Ice Age some 13,000 years ago to just before the arrival of Europeans when the region was mysteriously abandoned.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Lecture begins at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free - $10.00

https://www.cmnh.org/