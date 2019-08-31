Lynda Randle in Concert

Lynda Randle’s distinct alto voice has created opportunities for her to minister across the United States and around the world. She has been a favorite on the Gaither Homecoming Series and Videos. Her two most requested songs are “God On The Mountain” and “I’m Free.” In 2005, she won a Dove Award for her album, “A Tribute To Mahalia Jackson.”

Lynda has a remarkable ability to quickly build rapport with audiences and draw them together regardless of age, race, or ethnicity. Her message and music is truly cross cultural.