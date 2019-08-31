Lynda Randle in Concert

to Google Calendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Lynda Randle’s distinct alto voice has created opportunities for her to minister across the United States and around the world. She has been a favorite on the Gaither Homecoming Series and Videos. Her two most requested songs are “God On The Mountain” and “I’m Free.” In 2005, she won a Dove Award for her album, “A Tribute To Mahalia Jackson.”

Lynda has a remarkable ability to quickly build rapport with audiences and draw them together regardless of age, race, or ethnicity. Her message and music is truly cross cultural.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00 iCalendar - Lynda Randle in Concert - 2019-08-31 13:00:00
flavor voting right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

July 19, 2019

Saturday

July 20, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Hoover Park

Sunday

July 21, 2019

Monday

July 22, 2019

Tuesday

July 23, 2019

Wednesday

July 24, 2019

Thursday

July 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail