Macrame Pot Hanger Workshop with Lepley & Co.

Join Lepley & Co. for a Macrame Pot Hanger Workshop at MassMu on Sunday, August 13, from 2:30 to 3:30! Register at MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. Please register by Thursday, August 10, to reserve your spot! The workshop is open to adults and children ages 8 and older. A parent or guardian must purchase a ticket and remain for the duration of the workshop with any minor registrant.

Lepley & Co. is a small business in Massillon, Ohio, offering a wide plant selection, local art, and handmade goods from other Ohio small businesses. Lepley & Co. carries thousands of plants, from rare houseplants to cacti and common succulents; they also have a full-service florist shop. They are located in the former Train Depot on Penn Avenue in downtown Massillon. Come visit the shop and enjoy the safe space offered to all!

