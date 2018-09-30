Mad Cap Puppets present The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Travel down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, Toto, and their best friends; Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and Tin Man. Madcap brings this epic adventure to life with breathtaking puppets in this enchanting, family-friendly classic. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com