Mad Cap Puppets present The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Travel down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, Toto, and their best friends; Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and Tin Man. Madcap brings this epic adventure to life with breathtaking puppets in this enchanting, family-friendly classic. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
Tags

