8/30-9/1 Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival

This juried festival features over 160 Ohio artisans, local food, entertainment and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer. Vendors include jewelry artists, potters, woodworkers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters and a variety of unique artisans. Enjoy history, shopping and eating. Ohio wine and beer are available. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. wrhs.org