This event highlights Ohio food and beverages as well as artisans demonstrating traditional crafts and trades. The preview night offers attendees an experience of strolling the grounds of Hale Farm enjoying appetizers, beverages and an opportunity to purchase art from over 80 artists prior to the show opening. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 4-8 p.m. $50. www.wrhs.org.