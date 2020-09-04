Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival

to Google Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival features Ohio artisans, local restaurants and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer!

The 2020 festival will be held Friday September 4 from noon to 5 p.m. and September 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The $7 admission fee ($5 for children) includes one day admission to the art festival as well as the grounds, buildings and period craft demonstrations at Hale Farm & Village. We also offer a multi-day pass for just $10 per person.

Our vendors include jewelry artists, potters, carvers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters and a variety of unique crafters. You will be amazed at the variety of the vendors and the one-of-a-kind finds! In addition, we have a variety of food vendors and local wines and beers.

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
330-666-3711
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival - 2020-09-04 10:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Wednesday

February 26, 2020

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Friday

February 28, 2020

Saturday

February 29, 2020

Sunday

March 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button