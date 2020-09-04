The Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival features Ohio artisans, local restaurants and all that Hale Farm & Village has to offer!

The 2020 festival will be held Friday September 4 from noon to 5 p.m. and September 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The $7 admission fee ($5 for children) includes one day admission to the art festival as well as the grounds, buildings and period craft demonstrations at Hale Farm & Village. We also offer a multi-day pass for just $10 per person.

Our vendors include jewelry artists, potters, carvers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers, quilters and a variety of unique crafters. You will be amazed at the variety of the vendors and the one-of-a-kind finds! In addition, we have a variety of food vendors and local wines and beers.