Main Street Kent Oktoberfest

Main Street Kent, Downtown Kent Kent, Ohio

Annual Kent Oktoberfest features seasonal beer, German inspired food, polka music and MORE! This year’s event is generously sponsored by Platform Beer Co., Hometown BankPortage Community BankThe PortagerKlaben Auto Stores and AMETEK.

No pets permitted, per city ordinance. Downtown businesses will not be selling DORA beverages on Sept. 24 in support of this fundraising event for Main Street Kent.

Entertainment

Noon – Mike Wojtila Trio (polka!)

German Family Society Youth Dancers – 12:30, 1:30, & 2:30

~ Join the fun and dance along during the 2:30 performance!

3:30 – Memphis Cradle

5:30 – City of Invention

8:00 – That 80’s Band

Info

