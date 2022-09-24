Main Street Kent Oktoberfest

No pets permitted, per city ordinance. Downtown businesses will not be selling DORA beverages on Sept. 24 in support of this fundraising event for Main Street Kent.

Entertainment

Noon – Mike Wojtila Trio (polka!)

German Family Society Youth Dancers – 12:30, 1:30, & 2:30

~ Join the fun and dance along during the 2:30 performance!

3:30 – Memphis Cradle

5:30 – City of Invention

8:00 – That 80’s Band