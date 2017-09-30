This event officially kicks off the fall season with balloons taking to the sky against the backdrop of the fall harvest activities. Take a wagon ride, navigate the corn maze, visit the animals, marvel at the pumpkin cannon and much more. Visit the winery and craft brewery. Full concessions are available. Maize Valley Winery, 6193 Edison St. N.E. (St. Rt. 619), Hartville. Noon-10 p.m. $10. For details, visit www.maizevalley.com.
Maize Valley Hot Air Balloon Lift-Off
Maize Valley Winery 6193 Edison St. NE , Hartville, Ohio
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicX: 40th Anniversary Tour
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Wednesday
-
Business & CareerCuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce September Luncheon
-
-
Parent EdCamp
-
Medina High School , Senior Commons
Thursday
-
Festivals & FairsMarket Night on Arlington
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicTrace Adkins
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
-
Theater & DanceShakespeare in Love
-
Saturday
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Kids & Family This & ThatButterfly Tag & Release Event
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatAkron’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s
-
Theater & DanceKoresh Dance Company
-
-
Charity & FundraisersLight The Night
-
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatDennis Quaid and the Sharks
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“The Shape of Things” at Harris-Stanton Gallery
-
-
Outdoor Activities This & That54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree
-