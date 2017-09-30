Maize Valley Hot Air Balloon Lift-Off

This event officially kicks off the fall season with balloons taking to the sky against the backdrop of the fall harvest activities. Take a wagon ride, navigate the corn maze, visit the animals, marvel at the pumpkin cannon and much more. Visit the winery and craft brewery. Full concessions are available. Maize Valley Winery, 6193 Edison St. N.E. (St. Rt. 619), Hartville. Noon-10 p.m. $10. For details, visit www.maizevalley.com.