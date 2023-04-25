Make Your Own Charcuterie Board

to

The Common Ground thecommongroundwhs@gmail.com 220 N State Rd, Akron, Ohio 44256

Wood & Resin Board Workshop - pour resin for a handcrafted charcuterie board that you create. This instructor led class includes custom carved hardwood cheese board and all materials needed for the resin pour. Refreshments will be served.

Tuesday 4/25/23, Medina OH

Limited space available.

Please follow L'Atelier for You on Eventbrite for future workshops.

#handcrafted #woodworking #medina #resin #workshop #latelierforyou #knadesigns #iiart

Info

The Common Ground thecommongroundwhs@gmail.com 220 N State Rd, Akron, Ohio 44256
Events in The 330, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
615.238.4532
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Make Your Own Charcuterie Board - 2023-04-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Make Your Own Charcuterie Board - 2023-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Make Your Own Charcuterie Board - 2023-04-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Make Your Own Charcuterie Board - 2023-04-25 18:00:00 ical