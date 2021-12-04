The Making of the Movie: The Princess Bride

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

A comedy? A love story? A witty satire? An adventure story? All of these? Carl Quatraro tells the story of how "The Princess Bride" became a fan favorite by becoming a film for any audience.

Please register in advance in person, by phone, or online.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Film
330-896-9074
to
Google Calendar - The Making of the Movie: The Princess Bride - 2021-12-04 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Making of the Movie: The Princess Bride - 2021-12-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Making of the Movie: The Princess Bride - 2021-12-04 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Making of the Movie: The Princess Bride - 2021-12-04 14:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 17, 2021

Thursday

November 18, 2021

Friday

November 19, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required