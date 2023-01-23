The Man Behind Captain Corelli's Mandolin

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Venue: Green Branch Library Zoom Presentation

Short description: Presented by Donna Kendall, retired English instructor, about her uncle, Leonardo Massaro, during World War II. This is a Zoom presentation; register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Description: This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink three days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

Talks & Readings
330-896-9074
