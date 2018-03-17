Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join us at Hale Farm & Village March 10, 11, 17 & 18- 2018 for the Maple Sugar Festival and Pancake Breakfast. jason

*Presale reservations are good for any One Day.

Tickets are also available at the door on event days.

Enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast and then head out into the Sugaring Camp to learn about tree tapping, the maple sugar process and experience oxen demonstrations. View period arts and crafts such as glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery and spinning and weaving.

Admission for adults is $15 (includes breakfast), Children 3-12 years $10(includes breakfast), Members $5 and Breakfast only $5 (reservations not necessary)

Breakfast served: 10 am – 3 pm (Hale Farm closes at 4 pm) Includes, pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee & juice.

Special thanks to Acme Fresh Market for their support of this years Maple Sugar Festival.

For an extraordinary experience, arrive by train on Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Maple Sugar Express! Visit www.cvsr.com for tickets.

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
