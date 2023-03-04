Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast

Maple Sugar Festival at Hale Farm & Village provides a unique opportunity for guests to witness how local and national history shaped maple production through three generations of one local family. Explore the science, history, and cultural importance of maple sugar and syrup through interactive activities, ongoing demonstrations, and pop-up talks across our historic grounds and buildings.

Highlights of the event will include tree tapping in our Maple Sugar Bush, ongoing evaporator demonstrations in our Hale Family Sugar House, Native American storytelling of maple traditions, seasonal cooking demonstrations, and sweet tastes along the way–including our annual pancake breakfast.